Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.15 price target on NN Group and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.15.

NNGRY stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. NN Group has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a current ratio of 38.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $2.2145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

