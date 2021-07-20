Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

CCEP stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,789 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

