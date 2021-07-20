Barclays PLC Takes $431,000 Position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.34% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

