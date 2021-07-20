Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Altimmune worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALT opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $352.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALT. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

