Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 31,365 BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,514,000 after buying an additional 292,185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

