Barclays PLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Nordic American Tankers worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 757,621 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $393.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

