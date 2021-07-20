Barclays PLC Has $404,000 Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 159.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNKO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Funko by 54.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Funko by 185.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

In other Funko news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $79,272.00. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.23 million, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Truist raised their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.