Barclays Boosts Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 916

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSX. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 964.86 ($12.61).

LON HSX opened at GBX 841.60 ($11.00) on Friday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 822.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -12.67.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

