Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,197 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ondas were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ONDS opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $262.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

