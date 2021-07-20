Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,877 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 225,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 83,331 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

