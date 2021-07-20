Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 66,675 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Thermon Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,278,000 after buying an additional 190,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 179,431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $1,429,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

THR opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $528.92 million, a PE ratio of 397.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

