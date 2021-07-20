Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $3.43 Million in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 120,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 240.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23.

