Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of The First Bancshares worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,490,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The First Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 177,914 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in The First Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 931,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $762.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.33 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%. Analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.