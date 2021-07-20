Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Alector worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Shares of ALEC opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.