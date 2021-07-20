Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 65,749 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74.

