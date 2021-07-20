Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,151 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 39,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $1,099,142.40. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,553. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $986.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $111.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

