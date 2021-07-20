Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 227.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GreenPower Motor were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter valued at $318,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,921.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $329.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 65.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.