Bank of Montreal Can Has $71,000 Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ameresco by 59.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 154.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Ameresco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ameresco by 163.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,047. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

