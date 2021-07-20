Bank of Montreal Can Has $59,000 Stock Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,552 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GoPro were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $122,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -92.73 and a beta of 1.23. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

In other GoPro news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 698,197 shares of company stock valued at $7,597,487. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.