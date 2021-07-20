Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Emerald were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,065,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerald in the fourth quarter worth about $1,621,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 343,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 230,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 78,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Emerald stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 194.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

