Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sientra were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 97,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36. Sientra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

