Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $414.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

