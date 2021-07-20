Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

