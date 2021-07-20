Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post $26.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $109.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $110.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 99.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 112,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,586. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $431.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

