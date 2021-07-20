Bank of America Cuts Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target to $11.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

