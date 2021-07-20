Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.72 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

