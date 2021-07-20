B2Gold Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 360.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $44,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $50,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

