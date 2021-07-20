B2Gold Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 8.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,561 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in B2Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,545,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 104,717 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in B2Gold by 21.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,149,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

