B. Riley Weighs in on International Seaways, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INSW. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of INSW opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $412.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

