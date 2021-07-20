Azuki Trading Down 3.2% This Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $81,005.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00094922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00142117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,785.19 or 1.00632966 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

