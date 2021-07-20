Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,682.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Azimut has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80.
Azimut Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.