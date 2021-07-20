Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Axonics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Axonics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axonics by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,248.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,227 shares of company stock worth $9,019,598 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of AXNX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,289. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.60.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

