Axe Price Tops $0.0337 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $177,117.41 and approximately $115,746.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.17 or 0.01179605 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

