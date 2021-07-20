AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. AXA has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

