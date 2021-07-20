Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish Sells 19,510 Shares

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 377,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,157. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVID. B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

