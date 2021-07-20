AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th.
Shares of AVEO stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $183.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.21. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $112,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.
