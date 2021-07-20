Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AGR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 802,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,832. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.17.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

