AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CMO Jane Huang Sells 21,000 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total transaction of $6,980,820.00.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,584.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,612.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,470.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in AutoZone by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

