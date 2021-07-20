AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.02 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

NYSE:AN traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.90. 40,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,339. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

