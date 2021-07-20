Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $90.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.79%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Autoliv by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.