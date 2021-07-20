Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 135.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atreca were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atreca by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Atreca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $292.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.07.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

