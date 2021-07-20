Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Atmos Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.16. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.