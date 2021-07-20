Atlas Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $142,341.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $142,341.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00036724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00095963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00142121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.07 or 0.99649429 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

