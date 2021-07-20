Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,739,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 585,137 shares during the quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics accounts for 0.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 8.02% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $96,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 80.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 46,018 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 143,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 116.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $82,658.55. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $75,427.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,028. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

ATRA stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

