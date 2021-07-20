Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHH traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $111.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

