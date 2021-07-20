Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 42.1% in June

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue raised Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

