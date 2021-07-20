Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.29 million.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.96.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

