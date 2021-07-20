Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Down 39.8% in June

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,900 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASPU. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

ASPU opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

