Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,100 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:PAM opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.57. Pampa Energía S.A. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

