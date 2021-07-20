Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

