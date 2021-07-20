Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordstrom stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Featured Story: Bar Chart
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.